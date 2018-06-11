A small Nova Scotia community that created the stage for Atlantic Canada's only women's music festival is determined to keep shining the light on female musicians, despite uncertainty earlier in the year.

The Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women & Song is scheduled for July 28 this year and grew out of a show organized by the Shelburne County Womens Fishnet 13 years ago, and turned into a community success story.

Volunteer board members have done everything from booking big name guests like Serena Ryder and Rita MacNeil to overseeing site management.

The audience at Harmony Bazaar in 2012 when Serena Ryder and Sarah Harmer headlined. (Submitted by Harmony Bazaar)

It's a big deal for a town of roughly 530 people, but the future of the festival was up in the air in January.

"Some of the people who had been there for quite a long time were ready for a rest or a change," said Frances Scott, who has been on the board since the beginning.

The show wasn't booked for 2018 and the old society board hoped it would be back for 2019.

Madison Violet headlined the first show in 2005. (Submitted by Harmony Bazaar)

"We just really weren't feeling very confident that other people would step up," Scott said.

But they did.

The board actually grew from eight to 10 members, half of whom had never been on the board before.

They're all determined to promote female artists, Scott said, and they felt it might be hard to get the show going again if they let it drop for a year.

This goal of the Harmony Bazaar festival of Women & Song is to give a stage to female artist and song. This photo was taken in 2005. (Submitted by Harmony Bazaar )

Artists like Port Cities and Rachel Beck are on the lineup this year.

"Women don't make the money that men do. Women don't get the opportunities on stage. And at least here in Lockeport, they do," Scott said.

Board member Garrett Chetwynd started volunteering with Harmony Bazaar 12 years ago, when he was around 12 years old.

'Women have as much talent, if not more'

The festival was created to give women a place on stage, he said, which is still an issue 13 years later.

"It's definitely still something that's in the forefront of the music industry," he said.

This April, the Rock the Hub music festival in Truro was criticized for not having women on the bill.

Chetwynd is just one of the men involved in the festival. There are male volunteers, audience members and performers.

Scott said the festival has no intention of "minimizing the impact of men in the music industry."

"But they have their place. It's clearly established. Women have as much talent, if not more. And we're determined to make sure that at least here they get to show that talent."

'It's really empowering for young girls'

And it's talent of all ages. Shaula Shand knows the power of bringing women and girls together on stage.

Shaula Shand's daughter, Akaya Makonyere-Shand, went to a song workshop in 2016. It was put on by one of the new board members this year, Cheryl Graul.

Makonyere-Shand was six and performed Charlie Puth's One Call Away.

The 2018 festival takes place on July 2018 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport. (Natalie Dobbin/CBC)

"It's really empowering for young girls to be given the opportunity to stand up and showcase their talent in front of so many people," Shand said.

Makonyere-Shand is eight now and said she still songs, usually slow songs.

"I think it's a good talent," she said.

Community development

Chetwynd said the festival has done a lot for Lockeport.

"It's helped the community grow dramatically," he said.

The festival has fostered community pride, and it's a great place for local musicians to get on stage and show their talent, he said.

It's also developed infrastructure, like the stage at Seacaps Memorial Park.

More than just a music festival

The society holds the summer festival, a winter concert series and other educational events, which the board, other volunteers and sponsors put together.

Board member Cheryl Graul sees the importance of holding the festival in a town that only has a few lobster fishing families left.

"There just isn't that much industry that's going to take place here, but tourism is, you know, I think the future of these small towns," she said.