The organizer of the Hantsport Winter Carnival is frustrated after somebody burned a big stack of Christmas trees Saturday night that were to be used in a bonfire as part of the annual festival.

The carnival is set to run from Jan. 25-28 and includes events such as laser tag, bingo and a video dance.

"If this is going to continue, there will be no winter carnival. There's too much work for somebody to destroy it in an evening," said Paul Morton, who is also the deputy warden for West Hants.

Morton said trees were collected on Friday and placed outside of the Hantsport Memorial Community Centre to be used as part of the bonfire scheduled for Jan. 28.

He said the fire happened at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. About one-third of the estimated 300 to 400 trees were incinerated.

Good Samaritans helped minimize damage

The fire likely would have been worse if not for the actions of some people who came across the fire and removed some of the unburned trees from the pile.

"My fear is we build an igloo this Sunday coming — if they do that to the trees — what are they going to do to the igloo that takes eight hours to build?" said Morton.

He said the fire had to be put out by the local fire department.