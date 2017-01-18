For months, residents of Hantsport, N.S., have been stocking their freezers with two-litre milk cartons full of dyed water.

They will rip open the cartons this weekend to reveal frozen blocks of ice in bright green, red, yellow and blue hues that will be used to build an iridescent igloo for the town's winter carnival.

While it may not be the traditional way to build one of the impressive ice structures, it has become a tradition for the Hants County town.

Third time's a charm

This is the third year an igloo has been part of the town's seasonal celebration.

The first year, the igloo took 11 hours to build and the final structure didn't quite turn out as planned.

"It looked more like a Hershey's Kiss," Paul Morton, the man leading the build, told CBC's Maritime Noon on Wednesday.

Now residents are getting the hang of it.

Last year, about 500 blocks of ice were used to build the igloo. Morton believes 800 could be used this year.

Recipe for igloo success

To build the igloo, builders make mortar out of snow and add water. It takes several minutes for the blocks of ice to stick.

Morton said the dome roof of the igloo is especially difficult to pull off, so he brings in bricklayers and masons to get the job done.

"They actually help build it from the ground up and without them, it would never get built."

Hantsport's colourful igloo is part of the town's winter carnival, which will be held from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29. (Evangeline Studios Photography)

Igloo visible from afar

Hantsport's multi-coloured milk carton igloo is scheduled to be built at 9 a.m. on Sunday on the grounds of the Hantsport Memorial Community Centre.

The igloo will be lit up from sunset until about 10 p.m.

"It's very colourful, so you can see it coming into town and you can see it when you leave town," Morton said.

LED lights are used so as not to warm the igloo and cause it to melt.

Delaying a defrost

Morton said rising temperatures can be a worry.

Last year, he and his wife had to replace 15 or 16 of ice blocks due to a warm spell.

He said as long as the weather holds and the temperatures stay low, the igloo will stay up.

"I'll light it up until it actually starts to fall down," Morton said.

"We get people who travel from all over to see it."