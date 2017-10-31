There may be terror in the air but this evening's Halloween forecast isn't nearly as scary as yesterday's.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen says sunshine will make its way across the province today thanks to a high pressure system moving in from the southwest. Throughout the day, temperatures will remain above normal in the 10- to 15-degree range.

By the time trick-or-treaters hit the streets around 6 p.m., the temperature is expected to drop down to the upper single digits in Nova Scotia.

Even though the temperatures will be relatively mild, it's going to be windy with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h.

Trick-or-treating safety tips

Police in the Halifax area have a few tips for a safe Halloween.

For children, parents and guardians:

Trick-or-treat in groups, never alone.

Try to limit criss-crossing the street.

Look both ways before you cross the street.

Carry a flashlight and stay in more well-lit areas.

Be sure an adult checks Halloween candy before trick-or-treaters dig in.

Dress warmly.

Be careful around open flames.

Stay outside, and don't go into someone's house while trick-or-treating.

Motorists:

Keep an extra careful eye out for trick-or-treaters.

Drive slowly and be careful backing up.

Homeowners: