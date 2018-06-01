Halifax women want intimate photos destroyed after battle with photographer

It was advertised as an empowering experience, but several Halifax women say having their intimate portraits taken has been nothing but a mistake that has led to a battle with their photographer.

The customers say they feel used by Jenn Gregory of Halifax Boudoir, who in turn says she's being bullied by her clients.

They each hired Gregory to take professional lingerie photos, but the photographer still hasn't delivered printed albums that were included in their packages.

Among the group is Suzanne Wilman, who says she contemplated being photographed for months.

She was looking for a confidence boost, and thought she took reasonable care by checking the Better Business Bureau and online reviews before contacting Halifax Boudoir.

Wilman paid Gregory $1,725 for hair and makeup, the photography session, digital prints and an album.

Halifax Boudoir's owner Jenn Gregory says she is working on finishing about 10 albums and her clients need to understand that she has dealt with financial and health struggles. (CBC)

The album alone cost $500 plus tax.

"To be perfectly honest, the pictures are worthless at this point," said Wilman. "On her site, she literally says it's giving women empowerment, it's building confidence. Well, I feel pretty used. I don't feel confident. I don't feel power. She's taken power away."

'Vulnerable position'

Wilman says she had to contact the photographer repeatedly asking for digital copies that were initially promised in days, but didn't arrive until two months after the shoot.

The Halifax Boudoir website says digital copies arrive within two-to-three weeks, while products take four-to-six weeks.

She has given up asking for the album and now wants a full refund.

"I really thought this was going to be an experience, women supporting women," she said. "I put myself in a very vulnerable position even going there and doing the pictures"

Several complaints

The clients met each other online after they started writing reviews. CBC has spoken to four of the women.

Michelle DeWolfe signed up for a Valentine's Day package, and contacted the photographer several times to make sure she was on schedule.

"I would just get back really short little snippets like, 'There's other people ahead of you. I'll be in contact with you when they're ready.' I got the feeling like, 'Stop bothering me, I'll let you know when they're ready,'" DeWolfe said.

DeWolfe was emailed her digital prints on February 14, but there was no sign of the album. It still has not arrived.

"She really destroyed what could have been a very empowering opportunity for me as a woman to have these photos done and feel good about myself. She has ruined that."

'I take the blame fully'

Gregory admits she hasn't delivered the work to about 10 of her clients, but she says the backlash she's facing amounts to bullying.

"I agree 100 per cent I am in the wrong in not completing the order on time, I take that blame fully," said Gregory, who has stopped selling albums to new clients.

"It's not that the clients are receiving nothing at all. I want to be clear that they receive the service that they have purchased."

Gregory says her business was in serious financial difficultly after she rented an expensive apartment for the shoots. She has since moved out of that space, which she says was stressful.

Jenn Gregory says the actions of some of her photography clients amount to bullying. (Denise Birdsong)

She adds she is also being treated for mental health conditions, and the situation affected her anxiety and depression. She's asking that the women be compassionate.

The provincial Registry of Joint Stock Companies has revoked her business's registration for non-payment. Halifax Boudoir now has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau because there was no response to three complaints filed against the business.

Gregory says she intends to deliver the work she owes, but doesn't know when that will be.

'These women are doing nothing but bullying'

The clients have started a Facebook group, where they are sharing their experience and began coordinating how to approach the photographer.

In one situation, they each emailed Gregory to make it clear that they wanted their images destroyed.

"These women are doing nothing but bullying," Gregory said. "Just saying, 'OK everybody let's do this, let's do this, let's make sure we have the same wording.'"

But her customers say she had ample opportunity to be up front about her struggles and she shouldn't have made false commitments.

The clients say they believe they have no choice but to go to small claims court to demand refunds and ensure the photos will be destroyed.