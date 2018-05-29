Halifax woman slams 'excessive' use of plastic bags by grocery pickup service

A Halifax woman is frustrated with what she calls an excessive use of plastic bags after trying Atlantic Superstore's new online order and pickup service.

Colleen Turlo said she was shocked to find her 21 items were packed in 16 single-use plastic bags — even after she tried to request bringing her own reusable ones.

"It kind of upset me thinking that people were going to be using this service and literally not able to opt out of all the plastics," Turlo said.

"The way everything was packed, it really blew my mind. One bag had two cucumbers that were already wrapped in plastic, and then they were in a produce bag and then they were in a shopping bag. It just seemed so excessive."

So extremely upset with the amount of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/plastic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#plastic</a> used when trying the online order system for the 1st time at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AtanticSuperstore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AtanticSuperstore</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/loblawco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@loblawco</a>. How is it possible that in 2018, after requesting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBags?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoBags</a>, my 21 items came in 16 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/singleuseplastic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#singleuseplastic</a> bags!? I almost threw up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/banthebag?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#banthebag</a> <a href="https://t.co/UEb3aHCStY">pic.twitter.com/UEb3aHCStY</a> —@CTurlo

Turlo decided to try the PC Express pickup at the Bayers Lake store on Sunday. The service allows customers to shop online and then choose a time to collect their groceries.

After completing her order, Turlo noticed there wasn't an option to bring her own bags or opt for something besides plastic, like a cardboard box.

"I ended up giving them a call and saying that I had my own bags and I'd prefer to have no plastic bags in my order," Turlo said.

'I always have a reusable bag'

She said she was told to put the request in the comment section of the order, but that the groceries had to be packed in plastic bags to be brought out to the car.

"And then once they were at the car, they could transfer into your reusable bags, which of course I think is completely besides the point," she said.

"I haven't gotten a plastic grocery bag from a grocery store in probably 20 years. It's a priority for me, I always have a reusable bag."

Turlo said it was "extra shocking" that her groceries, in their plastic bags, were wheeled out in a hard plastic container.

"There's an option right there," she said.

"The items could have been delivered in those plastic totes in that shopping cart safely to my car without having any damage."

Colleen Turlo said her 21 items, which mostly included vegetables, came in 16 different plastic bags. (Submitted by Colleen Turlo)

Along with her groceries came what Turlo believes was supposed to be "a sweet gesture" for using the service: a small bag of chips and a single-use plastic bottle of water.

The two items also came in their own plastic bag.

"[It] probably seemed like a great idea to say thank you … but it was just kind of another real disconnect for me."

Turlo said she was sent a survey after using the service, and she used the comments section to express her frustration.

Loblaws says incident 'likely an error'

Mark Boudreau, director of corporate affairs for Loblaws Atlantic, said in an email the company has not received any complaints about this issue since launching the online grocery service late last year.

He said there is an option for customers to bring reusable bags and this incident "was likely an error."

"Our personal shoppers will bring the order out in bins and pack it directly into the reusable bags in the customer's car. It seems that in this case this did not happen," he wrote in the email.

Boudreau said he couldn't comment on why so many plastic bags were used for that order, but said certain items, such as meats or certain fruits and vegetables, are usually bagged separately.

"Without knowing the facts [such as] items actually purchased and bagged, it would appear that the number of bags is excessive," he said.

Turlo, who is also the sustainable seafood co-ordinator at the Ecology Action Centre, said she wants to see businesses like Loblaws make it easier, not harder, for consumers to use less plastic.

"Right now in the municipalities and the provinces, we might not be seeing the leadership that we want for taking responsibility for what we're using," she said.

"This is an opportunity for retailers and industry and businesses to take leadership and say, 'There is a solution, there is an alternative.'"