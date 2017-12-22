Plenty of Christmas trees are ringed with gifts at this time of year. But the packages piled around Erin Casey's tree will have benefits that flow far outside her own home.

For the second year in a row, Erin Casey is collecting feminine hygiene products for women in need in Halifax.

This year, Casey has collected about 6,000 pads and 3,500 tampons from more than 45 donors.

"I'm at the point where I have to start moving my furniture out of the way.... It's halfway up my seven-foot Christmas tree at this point," Casey told CBC's Information Morning. "And what it means is that I'll be able to pass this onto not just Shelter Nova Scotia, but probably two or three other places as well."

Casey said the project — which she's dubbed "fem hy holiday" — has increased significantly in scope since she started it started last year.

"I just can't stand the thought that any woman or girl in Halifax has to go without such a basic need," she said.

In addition to donations of pads and tampons, Casey said friends have also made financial contributions — as have complete strangers.

While she was recently waiting in line at the grocery-store checkout with the cart of hygiene products, she was approached by the man standing behind her in line.

"I think he made the joke, 'Oh you must have a lot of girls in your house or something.' And I laughed and I said, 'Well actually, I'm collecting these.'"

After she told him why, the man offered up $20. "I didn't know what to say … he seemed tickled to be able to help."

Natalie Wilson, who brought over two large bags of donations, had a similar experience when she went to buy supplies.

At the store, Wilson told the manager what she was doing.

"She said, 'Well why don't I give you 20 per cent off,' so in that way, we were able to get … over $340 dollars in stuff for about $250."

Wilson said the need for feminine hygiene products is something she hadn't really considered until she was volunteering in north-end Halifax, and started speaking with a woman who'd come in for a hot meal.

"I said, 'Is there anything else here that you would want?' And she said, 'Yeah, do you have anything that I could use for when I have my period?'

"And that woman's face stayed in my mind, that she was someone who could benefit from me being a part of this."

Casey said she's "thrilled' by the volume of supplies she's managed to raise this year.

Now with 13 large bags under her tree, there's just one question left to sort out.

"I am actually standing here thinking about how to transport all of this. But that's a good problem to have. The more stuff I get, the more organizations we can all help with this. "