Police said no firearms were found at Halifax West High School Friday afternoon after officers received an anonymous call from someone who said there would be a shooting.

The high school was on lockdown and Halifax Regional Police searched the building.

Investigators are following up on several leads and are looking to speak with anyone who might have more information. Police can be reached at 902-490-5020 or tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police received a call that threats were made at Halifax West High School on Thomas Raddall Drive in Clayton Park just before 1 p.m., said Const. Carol McIsaac with Halifax Regional Police.

UPDATE: Lockdown at Halifax West has been lifted, police have determined it is safe to dismiss at this time. Students have been given the option to go home or to stay at the school for pick up. Buses will follow the regular schedule. Police remain on the scene. @HalifaxWestHS — @HRSB_Official

More than a dozen police cars were at the school, and officers searched the inside and outside of the building, she said.

The Halifax Regional School Board tweeted around 3:15 p.m. that the lockdown was over and that students were being dismissed. They had the option to go home or stay at the school until they're picked up, the board said.

MacIsaac said it's too early in the investigation to say more about the threat or whether a student was involved.

"It's early in the investigation but as of right now, no, we do not have anybody in custody and there was absolutely no evidence discovered during the search that would indicate that there was any threat to anybody inside of the school," she said.

Marc Patterson said his daughter Grace, who's in Grade 12, was at the school and texted him around 1 p.m.

"She told me that they pushed them in the classrooms, they're huddled in the corner behind the teachers and the lights are off in the school," Patterson told CBC News earlier this afternoon.

He said he was in contact with his daughter to reassure her that everything would be OK.

Dean Rogers, a Grade 11 student at Halifax West, said he was driving back to school from lunch when he heard the school was on lockdown.

"We thought it was just a joke," said Rogers.

When he got closer to the school, Rogers saw the police cars. He texted friends who were still inside the building and they told him they didn't know why the school was on lockdown.

"I'm calm with the situation, not too stressed out about it. It seems like everything is under control, as far as I can see," Rogers said.