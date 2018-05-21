Halifax weightlifter wins gold at national competition

A former professional football player turned weightlifter has taken home a gold medal at the Canadian Senior weightlifting championship in Mississauga, Ont.

Halifax' s Quinn Everett won the top prize in the super heavyweight category this weekend, with a 140 kg snatch along with a 200 kg clean and jerk.

The 25-year-old missed the podium the last two years in a row, finishing in fourth place both times.

"This year I told myself I wasn't coming back with anything but gold. And we made that happen. It's huge for me," Everett said.

From the field to the gym

The Halifax athlete started weightlifting three years ago when he returned home to Nova Scotia after being cut from Winnipeg's CFL team.

"I didn't really know what to do. I tried to get picked up by some other teams. Things weren't really working out. I called it quits with football and figured I needed something else to do," he said.

He knew weightlifting would be a good fit.

"I basically lived in the gym since I was 14," he said.

Everett says weightlifting is by far his favourite sport to compete in.

"I love the grind of training. I love the mundane, day in day out training. I love being on the platform and knowing it's just me that can control my outcome," he said.

Standing up there alone means lifting the weight is mostly a mental game, he said.

Weightlifting is '90 per cent mental'

"Ninety per cent of it is mental, believe it or not. Because you're on a platform in front of everyone. It's just you and the bar," he said.

"There's that eerie feeling of, all these people are watching me. And there's that feeling of, 'I need to put this weight over my head,'" he said.

Everett says after his big win, with the top title in Canada, he's got his eyes on world championships, PanAm games, and maybe even the Olympics.

"I'm going to get right back into training, and hopefully get to the international level and represent Canada," he said.