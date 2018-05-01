Discoloured water, low pressure expected in Halifax during system tests

People who live on peninsular Halifax may notice a drop in water pressure or some discoloured water on Wednesday or Thursday.

"We'll be flushing some hydrants, doing some reverse flows and testing out some valves," said James Campbell, a spokesperson for Halifax Water. "It's an exercise to get ready for another project."

The work is being carried out to check on some backup systems before an upgrade on a main line in the north end of Halifax. The upgrade begins at the end of May.

If customers notice any discoloration from the test of the backup systems, they should run their cold water taps until it clears and avoid doing light-coloured laundry.

The utility says the water will remain safe to drink.