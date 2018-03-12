The city of Halifax is looking into the future of its pools with its first-ever aquatic survey and it wants citizens to dive into the debate.

The city is collecting information from the public on whether and how people are using indoor and outdoor pools, as well as beaches, as part of the Community Facility Master Plan.

"It's so important because ... aquatics is a lifelong participation. We have people from six months old to 95 year-old swimmers that we see every day," Rhonda Dea, the co-ordinator of aquatic and leisure services with the city, told CBC's Information Morning.

"We want it to be inclusive."

She said the city owns seven indoor and four outdoor pools, including three that it operates.

Dea said the facilities are well-used and statistics show the number of participants for learn-to-swim and seniors programs is on the rise.

What the survey wants to know

The survey is designed to collect information that can be provided to council as it considers what to do with aging facilities, where pools should be located, how existing facilities should be updated and whether there's a need for a competition-size pool owned by the municipality.

Dea said they want to hear from people who use the pools, and those that don't.

"We want them to participate in this study because we want to know why they're not using it," said Dea.

The survey can be completed here.