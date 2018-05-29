Deaf man ordered off Halifax bus couldn't hear driver, mother says

The mother of a man who is deaf says her son was kicked off a crowded Halifax Transit bus on Sunday afternoon, seemingly for not listening to instructions from the bus driver.

Michelle Lucci said her 23-year-old son, Josh Lucci, was on the Route 7 bus, which runs between downtown Halifax and the city's north end, when the driver confronted him and ordered him off.

She said he told her he learned from another passenger after getting off that the driver had been telling him to sit down. Though he had noticed the driver turning around and putting on the brakes, Lucci said her son didn't know why.

Josh Lucci can read lips, but his mother said he couldn't see the woman's mouth until she approached him.

"He was fairly close to the driver, enough to see her turn around and see him give dirty looks. But she didn't look at him to say sit down or move," Michelle Lucci told CBC Halifax's Mainstreet.

"He had no idea that she was talking to him or yelling for him to sit down. He didn't know what was going on until after everything was over."

Michelle Lucci says the incident has made her question how Halifax Transit treats people with disabilities that aren't always visible. (Submitted by Michelle Lucci)

Lucci said her son told her the bus was full and there were also people standing in front of a yellow line that's a short distance to the driver.

CBC has requested a comment from Halifax Transit. A spokesman said the municipality's policy is not to speak to specific incidents.

Questions about invisible disabilities

A family friend shared the story on social media, and Lucci said they reached out to Halifax Transit to file a complaint. She said she was told they'd have a look at the surveillance video from the bus.

She now questions how the transit service treats people with invisible disabilities.

"What if he was new to the city and didn't know where he was? Or what if he didn't have his phone and he had no way or reaching out to anybody after he got kicked off the bus? What if it was somebody that doesn't speak English and she was saying this to them and they didn't understand?" she said. "They have to be more considerate than the way she was."

The family has contacted Halifax Transit about the incident. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Josh Lucci has cochlear implants, but they give him headaches and he wasn't wearing them.

Michelle Lucci said he didn't want to do an interview because he was worried people would see him and associate him with the incident. He's a painter who often rides the bus to different work sites across the municipality.

"He's feeling overwhelmed because he rides the bus every day, so he's worried people are going to look at him and point and stare," she said.