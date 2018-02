A 20-year-old man is expected to recover from his injuries after he was struck by a Halifax Transit bus while he was walking across the street in a crosswalk Tuesday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

The bus was making a turn from Hartlen Street to Main Street when the man was hit.

The man sustained what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries, but he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the bus was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.