Halifax Transit has started releasing GPS data from its fleet of buses in hopes of making wait times a little more predictable for commuters.

App developers have had access to the data, which includes bus location information in real time, from the public transit service since Feb. 1. All buses are now outfitted with GPS devices.

The city hopes smartphone users will be able to download apps that incorporate the data, allowing riders to know when and where buses are stopping.

Many public transit apps already exist. Halifax has said it hopes developers and organizations like Google and Microsoft will use the available GPS information to build upon existing apps.

The Transit app quickly announced it would use the information to enhance its app, which is already in use in other cities.

App developers have long called for the information to be made available.

However, Halifax Transit warns the data release is still in the testing phase so there could be some glitches.