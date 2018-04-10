Skip to Main Content
Halifax Transit bus hits 2 women in downtown Halifax intersection

The two pedestrians are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the collision on Spring Garden Road, say police.

Halifax police are on the scene of a crash involving a Halifax Transit bus and two pedestrians at Spring Garden Road and Dresden Road. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Two women were taken to hospital after they were struck by a Halifax Transit bus on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Tuesday afternoon.

The women were hit at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Road.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police say.

The intersection is closed and all buses serving that section of Spring Garden Road have been diverted along South Park Street, Morris Street and Queen Street.

