Halifax taekwondo grandmaster suspended over alleged caning

A Halifax taekwondo grandmaster has had his coaching credentials at local and national taekwondo events suspended after he allegedly struck a 17-year-old student with a bamboo cane in early January.

Woo Yong Jung, head instructor and owner of Woo Yong's Taekwondo Academy on Kempt Road, allegedly caned the student in front of numerous members of the club, but neither the student nor the student's parents complained.

"It is not part of what taekwondo has as part of its principles, its tenets," said Douglas Large, the president of the Maritime Taekwondo Union, the group that issued the suspension. "We do not, as masters and instructors, use corporal punishment."

2 investigations

The union said in a news release issued Monday that this incident as well as a second incident are being investigated.

The initial incident was reported Jan. 15. The second incident is in relation to Jung's subsequent behaviour at the National Taekwondo Games held in Ottawa the weekend of Feb. 15-18.

The results of the investigations will be handed over to an independent discipline panel for review and possible additional sanctions, the union said in a news release.

No police charges

Sanctions range from dismissal of the complaint to permanent expulsion from the union.

Large said he's been practising taekwondo for nearly 20 years and this is the first time he's heard of caning in the sport.

"It's not what I teach in my practice, it's not what anyone that I know outside of this incident would ever do," said Large.

Halifax Regional Police investigated the incident, but did not lay any charges.