Nova Scotia's human rights watchdog has hired a leading Canadian expert from Ontario to study how Halifax police use street checks.

Halifax police say street checks are used to record suspicious activity in public, sometimes by stopping and questioning a member of the public. Other times, street checks involve making observations at a distance.

Using street check data provided by police, CBC News calculated in January that black Haligonians are 3.1 times more likely to be street checked than white people in the city.

Arab and West Asian people are 1.9 times more likely to be stopped than white people.

Criminologist hired

The head of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission, Christine Hanson, has hired criminologist Scot Wortley from the University of Toronto to address allegations of racial profiling in the context of police street checks.

Wortley was involved in a pioneering study of street checks in Kingston, Ont., in 2005 that showed black people were 3.7 times more likely to be stopped by police than their white counterparts.

He has a doctorate in sociology and has been a professor at the centre for criminology at University of Toronto since 1996.

'Groundbreaking endeavour'

Wortley says street check issues are not unique to Halifax, but are debated across Canada and the U.S. as "one of the most contentious, controversial issues in law enforcement," he told the police board Monday afternoon.

Wortley says his analysis will be "a groundbreaking endeavour" in Canada. But he cautions that results won't come quickly.

Scot Wortley is a professor at the centre for criminology and sociolegal studies at the University of Toronto. (munkschool.utoronto.ca)

The criminologist will first review existing studies of police checks in other Canadian and American police departments. Wortley says it will take weeks to explore the existing street check data and see how it could be linked to other police records and demographic information.

He hopes to hold some form of public meetings to collect views from the community. A wide public survey about attitudes to police would be helpful, Wortley said, but perhaps not possible due to budget constraints.

Police board commissioner Tony Mancini said he's concerned to hear that funding could limit the scope of Wortley's study.

Report, recommendations coming

Wortley says his recommendations could include a nuanced analysis of how street checks affect Haligonians of various racial backgrounds.

He also says it's important to talk to police about how street checks contribute to public safety.

Wortley's final report will include recommendations that will balance how street checks affect quality of life for minorities in Halifax with public safety issues, he said.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais has said he expects new policies on street checks to be in place this fall.