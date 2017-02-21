Halifax's charge for the stormwater runoff from its streets and sidewalks is going back on the water bill.

"It's the simplest way to do it," said Coun. Lorelei Nicoll, District 4 Cole Harbour–Westphal. "It's most transparent and most accountable."

The fee was originally put on the water bill after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board ordered the municipality in 2013 to pay an annual bill of $3.9 million to Halifax Water.

Confusing charge

The charge confused people because they were already paying a stormwater fee for the runoff from their own properties (sometimes referred to as the ditch tax) so regional council moved their charge to the property tax bill.

That had unintended consequences for people who live in condominiums and trailer parks.

"It totally does not work for my whole district," said Coun. Russell Walker, District 10 Halifax–Bedford Basin West. "This is totally ridiculous."

'Best of a bad choice'

Councillors rejected using the general tax rate last November.

On Tuesday they voted down using an area rate, even though some argued it was the fairest method.

"We all use the roads and sidewalks," said Coun. Waye Mason, District 7 Halifax South Downtown. "It's the best of a bad choice."

Rebates for 3,724 properties

Regional council asked for a new bylaw to move the stormwater tax back to the water bill. That proposed bylaw will have to come back to council for final approval.

Meanwhile councillors also agreed to a rebate for those who paid the stormwater charge two or three times because parking spaces and storage areas in condominiums have separate deeds.

The rebates will apply to 3,724 properties.