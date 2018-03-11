While St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year, the parade in Halifax — now in its 11th year — is happening six days earlier.

"We are all volunteers and most of us are involved in several other ventures on St. Patrick's Day. It's a very busy day," said parade chair Brian Doherty. "We thought the parade deserved the attention for one day on its own."

Having the parade on a Sunday is also strategic, Doherty said, because the actual St. Patrick's Day falls on a different day every year. He said more people can come watch it on a weekend versus a weekday.

'A good spectacle'

The parade starts Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m. on Terminal Road by Pier 21. It will make its way along Lower Water Street, ending at Historic Properties. An afterparty is planned at The Lower Deck Waterfront restaurant.

"People are welcome to come, watch all the various floats. We have upwards of 40 participants this year so it's going to be a good spectacle," said Doherty.

He said the parade, which is organized by members of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Society, is a way of celebrating Irishness, but he said it's for everyone to enjoy.

Ideas for St. Patrick's Day

"A large part of the population of Nova Scotia has Irish heritage, but it's not exclusively Irish. I mean, we welcome everyone. It's more about a celebration of an attitude to life," said Doherty.

There are plenty of events happening on St. Patrick's Day including a dinner organized by the Charitable Irish Society at the Marriott Habourfront where Mary McAleese, former president of Ireland, will be the guest speaker, Doherty said.

Halifax City Hall will be lit up in green for March. 17.

Doherty said St. Patrick's Day will be especially important to rugby fans as Ireland is playing England in the Rugby Six Nations Championship.