An independent bookstore in Halifax is celebrating a small victory its owners say will help their shop and other businesses survive downtown.

Woozles on Birmingham Street has been paying the city an annual fee of about $168 because its wheelchair ramp, installed in 1986, blocks a portion of the public sidewalk.

Now the city has agreed to waive the so-called encroachment fee for Woozles and other residential or commercial properties in the same situation.

An unpleasant surprise

Only one of the shop's three owners, Brian Crocker, was aware his small bookstore was paying the fee. When he died in 2014, his wife, Liz, took a look at the finances and discovered the yearly payment.

"She jokes that the issue only really came into light because he was a nicer person than she was," said Suzy MacLean, the couple's daughter and Woozles manager.

Suzy MacLean is the manager of Woozles, an independent children's book and toy store in Halifax. (CBC)

Two years ago, Liz Crocker was listening to CBC Radio's Mainstreet as Mayor Mike Savage was taking calls from listeners.

She decided to call in and make a complaint.

"It was just a whim when I called Mainstreet that day to talk to Mayor Savage, and I'm glad I did," she said.

The mayor promised her he'd look into it.

Staff suggests eliminating fee

In a report tabled with council late last year, municipal staff urged elected officials to get rid of the encroachment fee when businesses are charged for building accessibility ramps.

Until earlier this month, the owners of Woozles and other businesses with wheelchair ramps that encroached on city sidewalks were being charged an annual fee. (CBC)

"By charging annual fees, the municipality is not encouraging those who wish to make their commercial or residential property accessible," said the report.

On Jan. 10, council voted unanimously to waive the fee.

MacLean acknowledges the fee wasn't much money, but she said every little bit helps independent businesses.

"We feel that our ramp helps the community and helps people get into our shop safely and securely," she said.

"We don't necessarily need to be penalized for that."