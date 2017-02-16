Slushy, snow-covered sidewalks and icy city streets have made leaving the house a challenge for some Haligonians, particularly seniors and people with mobility issues.

Just as the city was making progress digging out from Monday's blizzard, which dumped more than 40 centimetres of snow in some areas, a second storm Wednesday night unleashed another 16 centimetres.

It wasn't the sight Linda Coolen, 69, had hoped to see.

"I couldn't get out yesterday because of the forecast," Coolen said Thursday. "I came out today and see all this and I'm worried."

Coolen has osteoarthritis, uses a walker and said she's "at the mercy of others" for rides for errands and groceries. Coolen said some of her medical appointments with specialists are difficult to reschedule, making her extra grateful to people willing to help her.

'I make the extra effort'

Shirley Hambrick, 74, rarely goes outside in winter and relies on home-care workers to fill her fridge, do housework and pick up prescriptions.

"If the wind is bad, I have a feeling I'm going to lose my balance," she said.

Hambrick's home-care worker, Michelle Dominic, said the recent weather has made it challenging to travel to people's homes to provide care.

"They're relying on you and if you can't come through for them, they're stuck," she said. "I always look at it [like], 'What would I do if my parents were in this situation?'

"And I make the extra effort to come through for them."

Meeting clients' needs

Paru Tummalagunta runs a home-care company in Halifax and when public transit and taxis were taken off the roads, she started driving her staff around the city to ensure they wouldn't miss home visits. (CBC)

Paru Tummalagunta is the owner of Comfort Keepers Halifax, a franchise providing home care in the city. When public transit and taxi services were removed from the roads, she started driving her staff around the city when possible to ensure they wouldn't miss home visits.

She said essential services during snowy conditions are ensuring clients are well-stocked with neccessities like adult diapers and groceries, and a full week of medication in case conditions worsen.

Tummalagunta said a rough winter is a fact of life.

"Being in Canada, we have to kind of live with it," said Tummalagunta.

Sidewalk setbacks

The city's superintendent of winter operations, Trevor Harvie, said Thursday removing snow from sidewalks has been one of the biggest challenges.

He said clearing sidewalks is a priority, but he admits it's slow going.

"It's a lot of deep snow," he said. "We had some that were cleared and unfortunately with the high winds last night, even they drifted in back again and they're three-feet deep again."