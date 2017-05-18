A Halifax senior who was in a dispute with her landlord over her oxygen tank says she's been told she will be able to stay in her apartment after all.

"I couldn't believe it," said Doreen Brown, 84. "It's taken a lot of stress off me."

Brown began to use an oxygen tank after a hospital stay in March. She also uses a walker. Her landlord said the tank, in combination with her mobility problems, was an unsafe situation. He filed an application with the tenancy board to end her tenancy at Fort Massey apartments on Queen Street, saying the oxygen tank was a fire safety issue.

He told CBC News he was acting out of concern for her well-being and out of concern for his other tenants.

In April, a tenancy officer said Brown should be permitted to stay in her apartment. However, her landlord said he still had concerns that Brown's physical stability was declining and this made it unsafe for her to continue to live alone.

But Brown said Thursday her landlord has given her a notice that he will not appeal the decision of the tenancy officer. She was relieved to get the news from her building superintendent.

"I wasn't doing very good," she said. "Worrying about where I was going to go, what I was going to do with all my stuff."

"I'm still trying to sink it in."