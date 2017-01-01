A 19-year-old Halifax man has been charged with six weapons-related offences after a search warrant was used at a residence in Clayton Park.

Halifax Regional Police arrived at the residence on the 0-100 block of Westridge Drive at 7 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

The man, who has not been named, faces the following charges:

Unsafe storage of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized.

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm with ammunition.

Unsafe storage of ammunition.

Possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.