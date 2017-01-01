A 19-year-old Halifax man has been charged with six weapons-related offences after a search warrant was used at a residence in Clayton Park.
Halifax Regional Police arrived at the residence on the 0-100 block of Westridge Drive at 7 a.m. on New Year's Eve.
The man, who has not been named, faces the following charges:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm.
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized.
- Possession of a loaded restricted firearm with ammunition.
- Unsafe storage of ammunition.
- Possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.