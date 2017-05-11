An evolutionary psychologist and author says a decision by the Halifax Regional School Board to increase the length of the school day by 30 minutes for younger children this fall is a mistake.

The change will add the equivalent of 18 school days each year for children in primary to Grade 2.

Peter Gray, author of a book about the relationship between children and play called Free to Learn, said the decision is typical of a trend taking place across North America.

"We keep taking more and more of children's time away from them," Gray told CBC's Information Morning.

Benefits of free play

In a letter to parents and guardians dated May 3, Supt. Elwin LeRoux announced that students in Primary to Grade 2 will no longer be dismissed 30 minutes earlier than older students beginning in September.

Peter Gray says children do their best learning when they're playing freely, and gym class doesn't count. (Peter Gray/Boston College)

Gray, who called the decision "so sad," said children do their best learning when they're playing freely.

There is a lot of evidence that shows increased academic training in the early grades does not help children in the long term, said Gray.

"When you look two or three years down the road, any advantage has been washed out," he said.

He said less time for play leads to a "great increase" in mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety, and a decrease in creativity and social skills.

Rationale behind change

Doug Hadley, a spokesperson for the school board, said the change brings his board in line with every other one in the province.

School board spokesperson Doug Hadley says there's still plenty of time left after the school day for children to play and be active. (CBC)

He said staff were motivated by research that shows if teachers have more time with students "and the instruction is effective, it's going to lead to positive outcomes for all students."

There are "19 other hours in the day that kids can be active," Hadley added, and it's the parents' responsibility to make sure that happens.

More gym classes

The plan includes adding an additional 30 minutes of physical education each week for students in primary to Grade 3.

But Gray said gym classes are a poor substitute for free play. "Children are not designed to run laps or do formal activities," he said.

"They're designed to run around chasing one another, screaming, climbing trees, roughhousing, wrestling, playing to their heart's content in the own natural ways."

Halifax-area students in primary to Grade 2 will no longer be dismissed 30 minutes earlier than older students beginning in September. (Alex Mason/CBC)

Parent is pleased

Asma Ibrahim, who will have three children attending Westmount Elementary in Halifax this fall, said she is excited by the change.

"I'm so happy," said Ibrahim, as she and her two younger children waited outside the school for her eldest son to be dismissed.

It was too rainy for the children to play outside, so the family sat in the minivan for 30 minutes until the final bell rang.

Ibrahim, who sometimes works as an interpreter for Syrian refugees, said many newcomers don't own a vehicle and end up waiting out in the elements or in the lobby where it is "crowded and noisy."

Her eight-year-old son, Munder Al-taher, said the later dismissal means he can play with his older sibling as soon as school ends for the day.

"I want to, like, have more time to play with my brother," he said.