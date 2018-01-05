Halifax Regional Municipality will be temporarily allowed to send its film plastics to a landfill.

The province's Department of Environment granted a temporary exception on Friday — a move that comes after China announced in July that it would no longer accept such materials for recycling.

The request for exception came from HRM and Green For Life, which operates a landfill in West Hants, N.S., and has agreed to accept film plastics.

The exception only applies to HRM and to film plastics, such as shopping bags and food wrap.

"This is only a temporary measure," Environment Minister Iain Rankin said in a statement. "We all want to see these materials recycled, not put into the landfill."

Film plastics make up about five per cent of materials recycled in the province, according to the statement.

Most other recyclable materials — such as paper, margarine tubs, pop bottles, other bottles and cans — can still be recycled as usual.

Recyclable materials are banned from Nova Scotia landfills. The province said that ban will continue, but this variance will allow a six-month exception for the West Hants landfill.

Rankin said he encourages Nova Scotians to use reusable bags to reduce their use of film plastics whenever possible.