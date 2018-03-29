Halifax retirement home seeks 'therapy bunny' handler

A Halifax retirement home is looking for a volunteer bunny handler to tour its resident rabbit around to the people who live there.

Toaster has been making the rounds at Northwood over the last few weeks, offering comfort to seniors seeking some quiet companionship.

"You're touching something warm and soft," said Northwood resident Ann Hicks. "It made my day. When I went back to my room, I felt happy because I had met Toaster."

Toaster's owner, Angela Smyth, is a physiotherapy assistant who says her rabbit offers calming therapy to Northwood residents. (Brett Ruskin/CBC News)

Toaster's owner is Angela Smyth, a physiotherapy assistant at Northwood. She brought Toaster to Northwood to see how residents would respond.

"People generally like scratching his head or rubbing his ears or touching his body," Smyth said.

While the home calls Toaster a "therapy bunny," no official designation exists to recognize rabbits as service animals.

"There's no paperwork to say he's an actual therapy rabbit," Smyth said. "But just seeing him brings joy to people and that's the goal for me, to provide people with happiness.

While Smyth shares Toaster with as many Northwood residents as she can, she still has her day-to-day duties.

So, Northwood is seeking a volunteer "bunny handler" to help tour Toaster around the facility.

It is one of more than 40 volunteer positions available at Northwood.

Bill Sinclair visits with Toaster, who makes regular visits with residents at Northwood. (Brett Ruskin/CBC News)

Toaster's job, though, isn't up for grabs.

"He does have his own volunteer badge," Smyth said. "So he's officially with Northwood."

She said her kids named Toaster — randomly, she said, not after some appliance-related incident. She since rescuing Toaster about a year ago she found he was very calm and friendly.