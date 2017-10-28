For a second time this year, those with outstanding warrants are being given the chance to turn themselves in rather than risk a run-in with the cops.

People accused of non-violent offences can show up at the Captain William Spry Community Centre Saturday in Spryfield beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Halifax Regional Police officers and lawyers, including both Crown attorneys and legal aid lawyers, will be waiting to discuss options and will likely resolve the warrant.

"It's more of a proactive opportunity for people to come out and do it at their convenience, not so much at the convenience of an unplanned contact with the police," said Insp. Don Moser.

The voluntary surrender event follows the inaugural event in April when a dozen people showed up and a total of 19 warrants were resolved. It was so successful that a couple of people who didn't even have warrants turned up.

This time around, Moser says people can call Halifax Regional Police at (902) 490-5989 if they're wondering whether they have one.

Inspector Don Moser said he didn't know what to expect when HRP planned the first event, but it proved to be a success. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Moser didn't know what to expect when police put the call out for voluntary surrenders earlier this year, but said, "we were pleasantly surprised that people did in fact engage."

The event helps tackle Halifax Regional Police's backlog of roughly 700 outstanding warrants, but Moser said its real value is in providing a non-threatening environment for people to get a weight off their chest.

Some people have carried around outstanding warrants for years, making it difficult to find work or volunteer in their communities.

Crown attorney Melanie Perry says some people carry around warrants for years. (CBC)

"We had some people who had warrants that had been outstanding for 15 years who just were sick of it hanging over their heads," said Crown attorney Melanie Perry. "They couldn't travel out of the country and they always were worried about getting arrested."

Although it's intended for non-violent offences, anyone with an outstanding warrant can attend. However, Perry said people accused of violent offences may be taken into custody.

She said everyone at the April event was released with court dates.

"We don't promise that that's necessarily something that's going to happen this time, but certainly it says a lot if you're willing to come in voluntarily and deal with those problems."

The event takes place Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Captain William Spry Community Centre on Sussex Street.