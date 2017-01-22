Police were ignored by two drivers on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth Saturday night. Both sped away after officers turned on their police lights, said the Halifax Regional Police.

The two separate incidents happened in the same area about an hour apart.

At about 7:50 p.m police attempted to stop a stolen Jeep Patriot on Albro Lake Road, officers turned on the lights in their marked police car but the Jeep continued up the road without stopping.

Police found the vehicle on Leman Drive as a man was running from the Jeep. They weren't able to catch the man even with help from the canine unit.

Car chase turns into foot chase

At 8:44 p.m. police tried to stop a red Chevrolet Cobalt on Albro Lake Road for a motor vehicle infraction. Once again officers were in a marked car with their police lights on but the driver ignored them.

Eventually the car stopped on Farrell Road, where three people ran from the vehicle. The alleged driver was arrested at the scene.

The 21-year-old North Preston man is charged with evading police, unsafe storage of ammunition and obstructing police.

He will appear in court at a later date.