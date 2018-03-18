Halifax police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was stabbed and found bleeding outside a downtown bar early Sunday morning.

The victim was attacked inside the Toothy Moose, police said. They got the call around 1 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital, but police aren't releasing details of his condition.

Halifax Regional Police have already arrested one person they believe was involved, but are still looking for another suspect.

The Toothy Moose was shut down early Sunday morning as officers investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (902) 490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or sent online.