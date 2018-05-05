Police search for gunman after Dartmouth shooting

Halifax police are looking for someone who shot a 24-year-old man in a residential area of Dartmouth, N.S., late Friday night.

The man was shot at about 11:15 p.m. in the 20 block of Kennedy Drive, Halifax Regional Police said. Police think the gunman and victim know each other.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police searched a home on Kennedy Drive and seized two firearms, a shotgun and a handgun with ammunition, but are still looking for the suspected shooter.



They're asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.