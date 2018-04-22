Skip to Main Content
Police investigate sexual assault in downtown Halifax

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault they say happened early Saturday morning in downtown Halifax.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Brunswick Street across from Citadel Hill, Halifax Regional Police said.

The integrated sexual assault investigative team is releasing few other details in an effort to protect the victim's privacy and well-being, police said.

Police said sexual assault investigations are complex, and that as part of their victim-centred approach, they work with victims to make sure they want to go ahead with a police investigation. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. 

