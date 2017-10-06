Halifax Regional Police have charged two men with human trafficking after an investigation into a robbery that took place in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

A weapon was used to rob a 16-year-old girl on Lakecrest Drive of some money and personal items. Four suspects, including another 16-year-old girl, fled in a van. They were arrested without incident in Bedford and an air gun was found in the vehicle.

Halifax Police Const. Diane Penfound said officers discovered during the investigation that there was more going on than just a robbery.

"All five people, including the victim, were known to each other, but two of the males were charged with human trafficking," said Penfound.

She said human trafficking means when people are controlled, forced or intimidated into various forms of sexual exploitation or prostitution.

19 charges laid

The four accused face a total of 19 charges: