Ferry captain foils robbery suspect's escape

The suspect's escape by sea was foiled by a ferry captain Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say a man demanded money from a Dartmouth Tim Hortons before fleeing to the ferry

Emma Smith · CBC News ·
Halifax Regional Police say they apprehended the suspect at the Alderney Ferry Terminal after the captain turned around. (CBC)

A would-be robber's escape by sea was foiled by a ferry captain Friday night. 

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Tim Hortons on Wyse Road in Dartmouth just before 7 p.m. A man demanded cash and told staff he had a gun, although they couldn't see it, police said.

The suspect then tried to get away by boarding a ferry to Halifax, but he didn't make it across the harbour. Police contacted Halifax Transit and asked the ferry to turn around. 

The man was arrested at Alderney Landing without incident, police said. No gun was found.

No charges have been laid, and police said the investigation is on-going. 

