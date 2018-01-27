A 63-year-old man is dead after he was struck and pinned under a car in south-end Halifax early Saturday morning and a second man is charged in relation to his death.

Dennis Patterson, 23, of New Brunswick is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and impaired driving causing death.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Queen Street near Green Street just before 3 a.m.

The car ran into a utility pole, breaking it, and hit a man who was on the sidewalk, said Staff Sgt. Robert Fox.

Crews are currently replacing this pole that was knocked down. A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian here in the south end of #Halifax around 3 am this morning. This area of Queen street near Green street is closed to traffic. @CBCNS pic.twitter.com/UGo1uwkXqm — @CBCMarina

When emergency crews arrived, they found the older man under the car and he was pronounced dead, said Fox.

On Saturday afternoon, Fox said police have not yet identified the man.

Police say the car drove off the road around 3 a.m. Saturday. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Police continued to investigate the scene Saturday morning. Patterson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

Because of the damaged utility pole, Queen Street between Kent Street and Victoria Road was shut down for about seven hours. It reopened at 10 a.m. Saturday.