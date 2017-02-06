There will be something missing from this year's Halifax Pride Parade: police.

Halifax Regional Police have announced that officers will not be participating in the march through the city's downtown core on July 22.

The move is in response to what's described as a national debate about police participation in pride parades and follows what Chief Jean-Michel Blais said was several months of discussion with Halifax Pride.

"We recognized that our participation in the parade may contribute to divisions in the LGBT2Q+ community, which is contrary to our intent of building a strong and sustainable relationship," Blais said in a news release.

The executive director of Halifax Pride supported what he called a proactive decision.

"To my knowledge, HRP is the first police service in Canada to take this community-minded approach to its pride participation," Adam Reid said in the same news release.

Some Pride parades ban police

There's been growing controversy in some Canadian cities about police officers marching in Pride parades. Last month, Pride organizers in Toronto said they would ban uniformed officers from the parade.

The move follows demands last summer by the organization Black Lives Matter, which has accused police of targeting the city's black residents. It also accused Toronto Pride of showing "little honour to black queer/trans communities, and other marginalized communities."

Halifax police will look at other ways to participate in pride activity. Suggestions include a barbecue or public lecture.

Police will still provide traffic control for the parade, which begins at the Halifax naval dockyard and travels along Barrington Street, Spring Garden Road and ends up near the Halifax Common.