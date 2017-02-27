A secondary review of an internal audit on how Halifax Regional Police officers handle drug exhibits has found significant progress, but some missing items still have not been located.

The report, which will be presented today at the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners meeting, follows the release of an internal audit last year that highlighted widespread problems with record-keeping for drugs, cash and other items held as evidence in criminal matters.

34 of 72 missing exhibits located

Of 72 missing exhibits, the review team was able to locate 34 items, which included drugs, cash and documents.

For the purpose of the report, locating an item means it was physically found in court or police custody or proved through documentation to have been destroyed or returned to the owner.

In the case of the remaining 38 items, the review team believes 32 exhibits were destroyed, although without documentation the conclusion cannot be definitive.

The other six exhibits — cash totalling $4,956 — are believed to have been deposited in the police's special enforcement section bank account, however the report says "insufficient documentation" makes that impossible to know for certain.

No evidence of misappropriation

The report says the review team, which included a special enforcement section sergeant, two investigators and a civilian employee, "found no evidence to suggest exhibits were misappropriated, however this conclusion is not definitive."

According to the report, "the review team highlighted inconsistencies in how exhibits were dealt with," pointing to practices such as a lack of standardized training, insufficient documentation and faded ink on exhibit tags, all of which contributed to the problems identified in the initial audit.

Progress on recommendations

Of the 34 recommendations to come from the audit last year, the review found that 11 were ongoing and the rest have been completed.

"Overall, significant efforts have been made to address issues around adherence to policy and procedure, training, proper documentation, quality assurance, supervision and infrastructure."

Part of those efforts, according to the report, is the board and regional council approving the addition of a new evidence custodian.