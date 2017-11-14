Halifax councillor Waye Mason is the municipality's new deputy mayor.

The councillor for District 7 and long-time resident of the city's south end was selected for the job by his fellow council members on Tuesday.

Nobody else sought the seat. Mason will replace Steve Craig, the councillor for Lower Sackville, who held the position for the past year.

Congratulations Deputy Mayor @WayeMason . I look forward to our continuing constructive "can do" relationship on HRM Regional Council. — @SteveCraig4HRM

In a statement released Tuesday, the municipality made note of Mason's involvement in active transportation and the construction of the Emera Oval pavilion building.

Mason has also been involved in the city's arts and culture scene, including as founder of the Halifax Pop Explosion Association, an instructor in music business at the Nova Scotia Community College and as past president of Music Nova Scotia.

And to think: I knew @WayeMason BEFORE he was Deputy Mayor!



Literally.



Right before. @hfxgov @downtownhalifax #Halifax #nspoli https://t.co/TJQfpNLniw — @AndyFillmoreHFX

"I'm proud of our work these last five years to build regional council by supporting a culture of respect and collegiality," Mason said in the statement. "We've also worked hard to make sure all councillor concerns are heard in chambers."

"Nothing gives me more satisfaction than helping us reach a common understanding, and if we don't all agree, making sure we've had a good debate and explored the alternatives before making our decision," said Mason.

Mason has been a member of municipal council since 2012.