The province is moving ahead on a request by the Halifax Regional Municipality to give the region more power to allow developers to infringe on zoning rules in exchange for public amenities such as parks, public art or social housing units.

Municipal council can now only offer density or incentive bonuses to companies building in areas designated part of the municipality's Centre Plan.

A bill introduced Thursday by Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette would extend that power across the Halifax region. Other municipalities currently have the power to offer what's called bonus zoning, but the capital city does not.

"We are please to be able to support HRM's request for these changes, which reflect their strategic priorities for healthy, livable communities and social development," Mombourquette said in a briefing to reporters on the content of the bill.