Halifax council ponders external review of complaints about councillors

Halifax Regional Council has rejected a proposal for an annual review of its code of conduct for councillors, but it will consider hiring an external consultant to complete an initial evaluation of any public complaints received about councillors.

There have been a number of closed door council sessions recently to discuss concerns raised about councillors. Some of them involved social media posts by Coun. Matt Whitman, who was recently suspended from all municipal committees for three months for breaching provisions of the code of conduct.

Council has not revealed details of the complaints it reviewed, but Whitman came under fire after retweeting a letter from a white nationalist group in February. He previously was criticized for using the word Negro during a television interview and for using the phrase "Chinese fire drill" in an online video.

There were also complaints against Deputy Mayor Waye Mason and Coun. Shawn Cleary. Whitman said Mason apologized in camera. The complaint against Cleary was dismissed

Currently, any public complaints are sent to the municipal clerk, who forwards them directly to council.

On Tuesday, Mayor Mike Savage agreed an external third party who would review the complaints before council gets involved could be useful.

"We need someone to determine if these are real complaints," he said. "I don't know if I'm unbiased in all cases."

'Social media sensitivity issue'

Many councillors agreed.

"A different set of eyes, apart from this table, is a good idea," said Coun. Lisa Blackburn.

Whitman was one of two councillors, along with Coun. Steve Adams, who voted against the move.

"I don't think we have an ethics or integrity problem... We have a social media sensitivity issue," he said.

Municipal staff will study the idea of hiring a consultant and bring back a report to council. Meanwhile, councillors have agreed to take cultural sensitivity training.

Jacques Dubé, Halifax's chief administrative officer, said the training will take place in April or May.