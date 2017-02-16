Halifax regional council is working on finalizing next year's proposed budget.

Many options have been approved, including a half million dollars more for the police department.

Fines will also increase for false alarms from home security systems. They will now range from $200 to $500. As it stands, the maximum fine for a fourth false alarm is $150.

A number of other ideas were rejected, including a request from the Halifax library system for $800,000 to expand its collection and update its computers. Regional councillors would only agree to $550,000.

'We have been very generous'

"We are pulled in a lot of directions," said Coun. Tim Outhit. "And I do believe we have been very generous as a city to this."

Some suggestions for cuts were also turned down, including one to remove monitors from the municipality's all-weather fields.

The original proposed operating budget of $775 million could add $33 to the tax bill of an average home, which in the Halifax region is $230,000.

Final vote on budget next month

The list of approved options could add another $8 to $10 more.

Mayor Mike Savage does not think it all has to be paid for through tax increases.

"We have some reserves that some of these funds may come from, we have an allowance of debt," said Savage. "Let's have a look at what the options are."

A discussion on those options is expected before the end of February. A final vote on next year's budget is scheduled to take place before the end of March.