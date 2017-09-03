Halifax police are investigating after a tractor trailer overturned on Joseph Howe Drive early Saturday evening, landing on the sidewalk near the foot of a ramp off Highway 102.

The crash knocked out a power pole and blocked traffic at the intersection for much of Saturday night. It is unclear if the driver of the truck was injured.

Another motor vehicle crash is under investigation in Upper Sackville, involving a motorcycle and an all-terrain vehicle, which occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said an ATV crossing Sackville Drive collided with a motorcycle near Patton and Maxwell Roads.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to the QEII hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Two men on the ATV were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of Sackville Drive was closed and traffic diverted along Patton Road while investigators worked at the scene.