Halifax's proposed budget for next year includes more money for a historic building near the Public Gardens that has already had more than $1 million worth of renovations.

A spokesman for the municipality, Brendan Elliott, confirmed there is $330,000 in the 2017-2018 budget for renovations to the interior of what is known as the superintendent's cottage.

Regional council is expected to vote on the final budget in March.

It took three times longer than expected to complete structural repairs to the 114-year-old building.

Work began in 2014. There was wood rot in the posts and beams because of extensive leaks. There was also a beetle infestation that had to be dealt with, as well as mould and asbestos. The total bill came to $1.3 million.

Halifax officials have still not decided what to do with the building once the interior renovations are completed, but a non-profit group, Friends of the Public Gardens, have expressed interest in renting space.