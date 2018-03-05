Work to excavate decades worth of duck poop and other debris from Griffins Pond located inside the Halifax Public Gardens begins Monday.

The municipality said in a news release over the weekend it expects the job will be complete this spring, weather permitting.

In August, a municipal official told CBC News there could possibly be more than a metre of slimy sludge on the bottom of the historic pond. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The garden will remain open to the public as the pond is being cleaned.

Traffic around the garden will be stop-and-go. There will also be lane drops on Sackville Street while the work is underway.

