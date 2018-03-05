Work to excavate decades worth of duck poop and other debris from Griffins Pond located inside the Halifax Public Gardens begins Monday.
The municipality said in a news release over the weekend it expects the job will be complete this spring, weather permitting.
The garden will remain open to the public as the pond is being cleaned.
Traffic around the garden will be stop-and-go. There will also be lane drops on Sackville Street while the work is underway.
In August, a municipal official told CBC News there could possibly be more than a metre of slimy sludge on the bottom of the historic pond.