A Canadian veterans assistance organization and the Salvation Army have teamed up to provide stable living accommodation in Halifax for veterans struggling to start a new life outside the military.

Physical and mental health issues, combined with financial problems, can land a veteran on the street or in temporary shelters, says Jim Lowther of VETS Canada.

"The apartments are there for the time they need, up to six months ... to get back on their feet, to become self-sufficient," he said.

'Complete wrap-around service'

Currently, there are two apartments available in the downtown Halifax area that are being rented by VETS Canada from the Salvation Army.

VETS Canada has 700-800 volunteers across the country who help veterans in crisis. (David Irish/CBC)

"One veteran is up in one of the apartments right now and doing fantastic and the other one is moving in this week," Lowther said.

He said veterans can have full access to Salvation Army social and health services while living in stable accommodations close by.

"It's a complete wrap-around service."

Stable option

Lowether said he believes the model is the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada, and perhaps in other parts of the country as well. Sometimes military veterans are housed in housekeeping motels and hotels as an interim measure, he said. But he believes this type of accommodation is a better option.

VETS Canada has between 700 and 800 volunteers across Canada, he said, and are able to help roll out this housing program in areas where homelessness among veterans is high, such as Vancouver and Toronto.

"We're going to be starting a campaign bringing in donations for this pilot project, to raise funds so we can keep this going for a long time and duplicate it across the country," he said.

"It's coming, we're looking for some private donations to help keep this going."

Lowther also suggested joint housing and rehabilitation support could work to help homeless populations in general.