Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Halifax Saturday afternoon to watch the 30th annual Halifax Pride parade.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and will go along Barrington Street, Spring Garden Road, South Park Street and finish at the Garrison Grounds.

CBC News will be live streaming the parade on our website and through our Facebook page.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves a flag as he takes part in the annual Pride parade in Toronto on July 3, 2016. He'll be marching in this year's Pride parade in Halifax. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Last year's Pride parade attracted an estimated 100,000 people.

Organizers anticipate this year's parade will have strong numbers because of the sunny forecast and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking part.

Trudeau was Canada's first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade during Toronto's festival in 2016.