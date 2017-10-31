Suppose you threw a party and nobody came?

That's the situation facing Halifax Regional Police following a voluntary surrender event this past weekend in Spryfield, N.S. The event was an opportunity for people with outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes to turn themselves in and avoid an arrest.

Police were there, along with representatives of Nova Scotia Legal Aid and the provincial Public Prosecution Service. The problem is, no one else showed up.

"We're disappointed in the attendance and will certainly be assessing the initiative," said police Supt. Don Moser.

He said they'll be considering whether the move from Dartmouth to Spryfield was a factor, or whether the time of year or the proximity to the last voluntary surrender affected turnout.

"But I don't think at this point we're comfortable putting in any one particular reason behind it."

At a similar event six months ago, 12 people turned themselves in, including two people who weren't actually wanted.

Moser isn't giving up on the voluntary surrender idea, which is unique in Canada.

However, he's also not ruling out the possibility of other measures to whittle down the list of 700 outstanding warrants in the city.

He said that could include hunting people down and arresting them, although he prefers the surrender option.