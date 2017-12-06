A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with voyeurism, trespassing at night and breach of trust.

Const. George Farmer was arrested today and released with conditions, according to a police news release.

The alleged incidents happened while the officer was on duty between Nov. 23 and Dec. 3 in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway, police said.

Const. George Farmer. (Halifax Regional Police/Facebook)

Police said they believe the privacy of multiple victims was "compromised." The incidents were brought to the force's attention through an internal complaint.

Farmer, who has worked with the police force for 11 years, has been suspended with pay, which is required under the Nova Scotia Police Act.

Voyeurism involves surreptitiously watching or recording, for a sexual purpose, someone who is nude, partially nude or engaged in explicit sexual activity in circumstances where they would expect privacy.

Trespassing at night involves loitering or prowling near another person's home at night. Breach of trust involves a public officer using their position for a purpose other than public good.

"Any time a police officer is charged with a criminal offence, it is disconcerting, not just for our employees, but also the citizens and communities we serve," said Halifax Regional Police chief Jean-Michel Blais in a statement.

"We recognize that matters of this nature undermine public trust, which our employees work hard to build and uphold everyday. Breaching that trust is unacceptable and comes with consequences."

Farmer is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Jan. 16.