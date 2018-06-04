Halifax police lay charges related to sexual assault

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges in relation to an alleged sexual assault last Friday in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police arrested Sem Paul Obed several hours after being called to a residence on Cunard Street.

On Saturday, Obed was charged with aggravated sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, uttering threats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders.

Obed is due to appear in Halifax provincial court today.

He moved to Halifax in 2014 after being released from prison. At the time, officials deemed him a high risk to reoffend.