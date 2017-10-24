Halifax Regional Police and RCMP are looking for the public's help in tracking down a woman allegedly behind a string of gas-and-dash incidents throughout the area since early August.

Police said the same suspect appeared in a number of surveillance videos. She's described as a white woman in either her 20s or 30s with dark, sometimes reddish hair usually worn up.

The suspect has been spotted driving a blue Ford Escape with a stolen licence plate with the number FDA 175. (Halifax Regional Police)

The suspect is believed to have put gas in her vehicle five different times:

Aug. 8 at 7:54 a.m. at the Wilsons Gas Bar at 30 Farnham Gate Rd. in Halifax.

Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. at the Petro-Canada at 7015 Bayers Rd. in Halifax.

Sept. 25 at 10:47 a.m. at the Atlantic Superstore Gas Bar at 3627 Joseph Howe Dr. in Halifax.

Sept. 28 at 8:51 a.m. at the Ultramar at 1830 St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Timberlea.

Oct. 18 at 8:40 a.m. at the Esso located at 3600 Dutch Village Rd.

In each incident, police said the woman was driving a blue Ford Escape with a stolen licence plate with the number FDA 175.

Tips on the suspect can be sent to police anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online through a secure web tip.