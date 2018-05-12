Homeowner expects to be displaced for weeks after car crashes into house

Homeowner Geoffrey Cannon was on the back deck of his Halifax home with his family late Saturday morning when he thought there was a fire.

Unbeknownst to him, a Mercedes had crashed into the Clayton Park Drive home at around 11:30 a.m. as its driver fled from police.

"The police were after him and he just lost control and slammed through our oil tank and through our house into the basement, so the car is half-in the basement, half-out the basement and the whole house just shook like a bomb went off," said Cannon.

As soon as the collision occurred, the family ran through the house and out the front door to get out.

Halifax police say extracting the vehicle will take some time. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Cannon has lived in the house since 2000 and expects to be out of it for some time.

"This is going to be a massive oil spill situation. It's gonna be weeks," he said.

Cannon said his family is lucky because they had walked past the spot where the collision occurred a few times earlier in the day.

The vehicle struck an oil tank located on the outside of the home. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate.

Staff Sgt. David Boone said police were stationed at a stop sign at the corner of Bayview Road and Woodbank Terrace when a car drove through it without stopping.

He said police turned on their emergency lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, but it sped off. Police then turned their lights off.

'Not a pursuit at all,' say police

"It was not a pursuit at all," said Boone.

The car crashed about one kilometre away from where it ran the stop sign.

Efforts by police to track the driver were unsuccessful.

A section of Clayton Park Drive has been closed because of the collision.

"I think it's going to take a little bit of work to extract the vehicle in a safe manner," said Boone.